SALMAN KHAN FIRING INCIDENT

Salman Khan Residence Firing Accused, Anuj Thapan, Dies In Custody

According to the Mumbai Police, he was taken to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: May 01, 2024, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
According to reports, one of the suspects, Anuj Thapan, involved in the firing incident that took place on April 14 outside of Salman Khan's Bandra residence, killed himself while in police custody. According to the Mumbai Police, he was taken to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Previously, Mumbai police had used the strict Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against suspected shooters. According to reports, Vicky Gupta (age 24) and Sagar Pal (age 21), as well as accused gunmen Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (age 37) and Anuj Thapan (age 32) are charged with providing two firearms and ammunition to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, who are listed as wanted individuals. 
On April 16, Gupta and Pal, who live in Bihar, were arrested from Kutch in Gujarat; on April 25, Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan were arrested from Punjab.

Anmol Bishnoi, who resides in Canada and visits the USA, had taken credit for the firing in a Facebook post, but the IP address could only be found in Portugal, according to the authorities. Lawrence Bishnoi currently imprisoned in Sabarmati, Gujarat, on multiple criminal charges.

