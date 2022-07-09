New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav`s wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav died in Haryana’s Gurugram on Saturday (July 9, 2022). According to reports, she was suffering from lung disease and was admitted to Medanta Medicity hospital here four days ago after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

As per the news agency IANS report, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after her condition deteriorated. Earlier, she was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, but when her condition started deteriorating, she was brought to Gurugram by air ambulance.

— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 9, 2022

Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife who was 20 years younger than him.