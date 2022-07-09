NewsIndia
SAMAJWADI PARTY

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav passes away

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away at a Gurugram hospital today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav passes away

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav`s wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav died in Haryana’s Gurugram on Saturday (July 9, 2022). According to reports, she was suffering from lung disease and was admitted to Medanta Medicity hospital here four days ago after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

As per the news agency IANS report, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after her condition deteriorated. Earlier, she was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, but when her condition started deteriorating, she was brought to Gurugram by air ambulance.

Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife who was 20 years younger than him.

Samajwadi PartyMulayam Singh YadavSadhana Gupta YadavGurugram

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?