Samples of 6 Noida people taken for suspected coronavirus test negative

New Delhi: In a big relief, six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus.

District Magistrate BN Singh, however, said that these will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days, adding "Coronavirus samples taken from 6 people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic."

Singh also added that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.

Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said, "Several schoolmates of the child of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitise it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all district magistrates and police chiefs to ensure peace in their respective districts on Holi.

In a meeting held through video conferencing on Tuesday night, Yogi said that regular meetings of peace committees should be held to ensure that there is no disturbance of law and order during the upcoming festival.

He directed the concerned officials to put intelligence agencies on high alert and ensure that all CCTV cameras in the districts are in working condition.

Earlier, a school in Noida was shut down on Tuesday after the first Coronavirus patient from Delhi was found to have come in contact with several of its students at a birthday party he attended.

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far.

The Delhi state government also on Tuesday held a meeting to review the preparedness of the state. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials reviewed the preparations of the state for the prevention of an outbreak of the virus.

The Central government is also holding an emergency meeting today on coronavirus and the newly confirmed cases in Delhi, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Chinese health authority on Wednesday said it received reports of 119 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 38 deaths on Tuesday on the Chinese mainland.

Among the deaths, 37 were in Hubei Province and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the National Health Commission (NHC). Meanwhile, 143 new suspected cases were reported, said the Commission.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people.

(With Agency Inputs)