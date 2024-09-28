Jaishankar At UNGA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today took a veiled swipe at China for supporting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Addressing the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dr S Jaishankar said that sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons. In the past, China has vetoed India and other developed nations' bid to get Pakistan-based international terrorists sanctioned.

"The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, no more than be impervious to its broader consequences. Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon...Terrorism is antithetical to everything that the world stands for. All its forms and manifestations must be resolutely opposed. The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons," said Jaishankar.

Talking about the overconcentration of production, Jaishankar said that it has negatively affected many economies. "An important cause of many getting left behind has been the unfairness of the current globalization model. Overconcentration of production has hollowed out many economies, impacting their employment and social stability," said the EAM.

Jaishankar said that India is acting like a beacon of hope in these troubled times. "In these troubled times, it is necessary to provide hope and rekindle optimism. We have to demonstrate that big changes are possible...When India lands on the moon, rolls out its own 5G stack, dispatches vaccines worldwide, embraces fintech or houses so many global capability centres, there is a message here. Our quest for a Viksit Bharat or a developed India will understandably be followed closely," said Jaishankar.

Previously, China effectively blocked a proposal to designate Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist. The proposal was jointly submitted by India and the United States to the United Nations Security Council's sanctions committee. Mir, wanted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, could not be listed as a global terrorist due to China's objection. Such proposals require unanimous agreement from all member nations for approval.