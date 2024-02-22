New Delhi: The unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali region has now become a major political controversy after the BJP and the National Women's Commission (NWC) accused Trinamool Congress members and local police of systematic abuse and crimes against women.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has already taken suo motu cognizance of the ongoing unrest and sent a notice to Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika and acting DGP Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday, seeking a detailed report within the next four weeks.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released a video documentary accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to hide the truth of Sandeshkhali. Releasing a a 20 minute 41 second documentary on the condition of Sandeshkhali on social media platforms, BJP attacked Mamata for state crimes against women and stated, "It reveals shocking truths that will pain us and shake our conscience. Mamata Banerjee is attempting to conceal the truth of Sandeshkhali."

West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar spent a night in Sandeshkhali on Wednesday to assess the situation and interacted with the victims. After his visit, he assured that action would be taken against all those who took the law into their hands.

"Action will be taken against all those who took the law into their hands. The allegations of locals are being heard and looked into. Everyone should cooperate with the police and administration. Action will be taken against anyone who broke the law," said West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar.

A team from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes is also scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali today. Prior to the visit, Vice Chairman Ananta Nayak stated, "The Commission received a complaint from Sandeshkhali. We are going there in the same context. It is a rule of the Commission that we ask for a report from the DGP and the Chief Secretary. We have given them a three-day time. We are going to see the ground reality based on the complaint. We are going to meet the complainant."