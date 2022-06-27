Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in connection with money laundering case on Tuesday

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday (June 28) in connection with a money laundering case. Earlier, ED had attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to his family under the anti-money laundering law. Sanjay Raut, at the time, was unaffected by ED's actions against him in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

He had said that he is not scared even if the central agencies seize all his property or send him to jail in connection with a money laundering case against him and that he is a "true Shiv Sainik" and will continue to fight against all odds no matter what.

Also Read: Maha Political Crisis Live Updates: Shiv Sena's new Legislature Party leader arrives at Vidhan Bhavan

Stressing that truth will prevail at the last, Raut said, “I'm not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail.” Calling himself a Balasaheb Thackeray follower & a true Shiv Sainik, Raut said that he'll "fight and expose everyone.''

“I'm not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail eventually," the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP said.

The ED summon comes at a politically disturbed time for Raut's party Shiv Sena as it faces rebellion by a group of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. The Eknath Shinde camp is trying to breakaway from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ED in April provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV