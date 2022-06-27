Maha Political Crisis Live Updates: Eknath Shinde was offered CM position, claims Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: On Sunday (June 26), Eknath Shinde approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued to rebel Maharashtra MLAs.
- The political drama between the two factions - the Uddhav Thackeray camp and Eknath Shinde camp is still ongoing
- Eknath Shinde claims to have the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators
- Meanwhile, Shiv Sena supporters came out in huge numbers, on Sunday, to protest against Shinde's rebellion
However, Maharashtra deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on Monday for the hearing of disqualification. Notably, Zirwal has earlier approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislative party leader.
(With agency inputs)
Aditya Thackeray's BIG revelation about Eknath Shinde
“CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde to become CM if he wanted to, but at that time he did drama and now just a month later, he rebelled,” said Aditya Thackeray on Sunday (June 26) as quoted by ANI.
Eknath Shinde's attack on Shiv Sena
How can Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support people who had direct connection with culprits of Mumbai bomb blast, Dawood Ibrahim & those responsible for taking lives of innocent people of Mumbai. That's why we took such step, it's better to die, tweets Eknath Shinde. (ANI)
