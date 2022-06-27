Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: The political drama between the two factions - the Uddhav Thackeray camp and Eknath Shinde camp is still ongoing. Eknath Shinde claims to have the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. This allows Shinde to leave the Shiv Sena and form another political party without being disqualified from the state assembly.

However, Maharashtra deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on Monday for the hearing of disqualification. Notably, Zirwal has earlier approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislative party leader.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena supporters came out in huge numbers, on Sunday, to protest against Shinde's rebellion.

(With agency inputs)

