Satyendar Jain's massage video inside Tihar jail: BJP-AAP at loggerheads

New Delhi: After CCTV footage of imprisoned Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail went viral on social media, senior BJP leaders launched a new attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the minister while sharing the videos. The BJP's spokesman, Gaurav Bhatia, referred to the minister as a "thug" and chastised the AAP government for failing to respond to the videos. "The `kattar beimaan` thug is taking a massage in jail by violating laws. He`s been jailed for 5 months now but has still not been sacked as a minister. The video shows VVIP culture. We`re asking you questions after seeing the video, Arvind Kejriwal where are you hiding?" Gaurav Bhatia, BJP spokesman quotes.

BJP on Satyendar Jain's massage video inside Tihar jail

In a press conference on Saturday, BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia said (November 19, 2022). He claimed that corruption is widespread in the Aam Aadmi Party. Several BJP leaders shared the CCTV footage and chastised the Delhi minister as well as the AAP government. Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 on suspicion of money laundering. According to the alleged CCTV footage from September 13, the minister is lying on his bed reading papers while a man sitting next to him massages his foot. Another video, shared on Twitter by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, shows a man massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before giving him a full head massage.

"So instead of Sazaa - Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn`t gotten bail for 5 months gets a head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt," Poonawalla tweeted along with a video. "This is how official position abused for Vasooli and massage thanks to Kejriwal," he added.

“All the media channels are showing a video since morning. After watching this video it can be said that this is not Aam Aadmi Party. This is a badnam, daam party. Satyendra Jain is in jail today, Breaking the tight security of the jail, a corrupt minister is being given all the facilities in the jail keeping all the rules and regulations in check. A prisoner is being given a massage in jail.” says Gaurav Bhatia.

BJP spokesperson Sambitra Patra criticises AAP and said, “ Kejriwal's 'massage model' This massage service being given by the chief of 'Aam Aadmi' party Arvind Kejriwal to his 'special man' Satyendar Jain in Delhi's Tihar Jail is proof of his so-called new and transformative politics. Arvind Kejriwal and his party have become synonymous with corruption today.” “ Aam Aadmi Party people used to say that we are staunchly honest, but they turned out to be staunchly corrupt. The extortion company is also running in the jail, these people are doing corruption even inside the jail,” states Adesh Gupta.

AAP response on Jain's massage video

On the other hand, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, accused the BJP of leaking AAP minister Satyendar Jain's videos from Tihar jail here on Saturday and claimed that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a spine injury. He accused the saffron party of cheap theatrics, claiming Jain, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, had collapsed in jail.

"He (Jain) had sustained an injury to his spine and even underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy," Sisodia stated.

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia terms the video of jailed Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain that surfaced "treatment for injury", says, "Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His spine was damaged, it's on record" pic.twitter.com/zzPriSLeFQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

