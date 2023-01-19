SC Collegium reiterates name of advocate as Madras HC judge, brushes aside IB's objections

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its earlier recommendation for appointing advocate R John Sathyan as a judge of the Madras High Court, brushing aside objections of IB including to his sharing a post on social media critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three-judge Collegium on January 17 reiterated its February 16, 2022 recommendation for his elevation as High Court judge.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph noted that the IB, while objecting to Sathyan's social media posts has reported that he has a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has been found with regard to his integrity.

"All the consultee-judges had a favourable opinion about the suitability of Shri Sathyan. The Intelligence Bureau has reported that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity. Shri Sathyan belongs to the Christian community. The IB report notes that he does not have any overt political leanings. In this backdrop, the adverse comments of the IB extracted above in respect of posts made by him... will not impinge on the suitability, character or integrity of Shri Sathyan," the resolution of the Collegium read.

It added, "In this view, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that R John Sathyan is fit and suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the Madras High Court. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated February 16, 2022, for the appointment of R John Sathyan, advocate, as a Judge of the Madras High Court."

It recommended that Sathyan be given precedence in the matter of appointment as judge over certain names separately recommended in the Collegium meeting held on January 17 for appointment as judges of the Madras High Court.