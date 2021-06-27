School teacher thrashed for sending love letter to 12-year-old student in Indore

Indore: A school teacher was thrashed and paraded with his face blackened and head half-shaved after he allegedly wrote a love letter to his 12-year-old student.

The incident took place on Saturday in Manpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.

The teacher, who has been identified as Vaibhav Nayak, was arrested and booked for molestation under the POCSO Act.

"A girl aged 12-year-old girl living in Manpur village of Indore was sent a love letter by her own school teacher which came to the knowledge of the girl`s family and the villagers following which they beat him up. The teacher has been identified as Vaibhav Nayak. He has been arrested and a case has been lodged against him for molestation under the POCSO Act. A case of assault has also been registered against the villagers," said the Manpur police station in-charge Hitendra Singh Rathore was quoted as saying by ANI.

A case was filed against the villagers as well for assaulting the teacher, said the police.

According to the girl’s father, his daughter used to go to Nayak for tuition but had quit 1.5 years back due to her teacher’s inappropriate behavior.

"He is the director and the teacher of RS Public School. There are two people who run the school. My daughter used to go to him for coaching around 1.5 years back. That time due to some of his wrong actions, she had left the coaching. Then 2-3 days back, he sent a letter through a 6 year old girl, in which he told my daughter to talk otherwise he would die and also shared a number. He had also called her earlier and threatened her saying that if she does not talk to him he would kill her parents as he knows black magic," said the girl’s father.

"Listening to this my daughter was frightened and she fell unconscious twice. She had undergone heart surgery when she was 2.5 years old. She had chest pain and was unwell for the past few days. When I asked, she told the entire thing about the letter and call,” he added.

A family member of the girl said that when the issue came to light, the villagers did not wait for the law enforcement to arrive and took the matter in their own hands.

They beat the teacher, shaved half of his head, blackened his face, and paraded him, the family member said, adding, no family members were involved in the incident.

Live TV