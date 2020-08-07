हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 imposed, drones banned ahead of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's visit to Noida

The decision was taken in regard to the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Noida to inaugurate a new COVID-19 government hospital.

Section 144 imposed, drones banned ahead of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's visit to Noida
File Photo

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities on Friday (August 7) imposed a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones for two days till Saturday. 

The decision was taken in regard to the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Noida to inaugurate a new COVID-19 government hospital at Sector 39 in the city amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. 

According to ANI reports, CM Yogi presided over a high-level unlock review meeting at his residence on August 6 and directed officials to pay attention to the improvement of treatment and control of COVID-19 in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagaraj.

He asked officials to send teams of experts from the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and King George's Medical University to camp in Kanpur Nagar to guide and supplement the existing health infrastructure. 

The total number of COVID -19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 1,08,614, including 43,654 active cases, 63,402recoveries and 1,918 deaths, the state's health department confirmed.

