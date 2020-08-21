Security forces arrest terrorist associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, recover grenade

Security forces on Friday arrested a terrorist associate in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. A grenade was also recovered from the possession of the Over Ground Worker (OGW). The police in Ganderbal along with 5 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army jointly made the arrest.

According to the police, the OGW was nabbed at a checkpoint near Baderkund Nursery area of the district. The accused was trying to flee and evade from the checkpoint, but the vigilant party managed to apprehend him. He has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, and a resident of Urpash Ganderbal.

A police statement read, "A joint checkpoint was established by Ganderbal Police and 5 RR near Baderkund Nursery area of Ganderbal. A suspected person tried to flee and evade from the checkpoint, but the vigilant party managed to apprehend the said suspect."

It further read, "He has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat resident of Urpash Ganderbal. During the search, officers at the checkpoint have recovered one grenade from his possession."

Accordingly, a case has been filed under relevant sections of law at Police Station Ganderabal. Further investigation has been initiated.