Delhi Police

Security not withdrawn from Sharad Pawar's residence: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Saturday has issued a clarification stating that no security has been withdrawn from the residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar.

"An adequate Delhi Police personnel as per rule are deployed at his residence," the organization further stated.

However, the security men deployed at Pawar`s residence claimed that security has been reduced from the NCP chief`s house and informed ANI that some security guards from Rajasthan are guarding the home of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister situated on Janpath road.

Yesterday, Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister had stated that Pawar had Z+ security and he has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for several years. 

"Decision to withdraw his security is politics by the central government is not good."

