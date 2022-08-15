See TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha's 'message' to Arvind Kejriwal on Opposition unity

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among other Opposition leaders in his tweet about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the BJP. Sinha praised Nitish Kumar for not letting the ruling-party BJP 'destroy' the JD(U) in Bihar.

In the tweet he wrote, "Govt at the centre was planning to finish off the Opposition completely & that hon'ble CM, Bihar our friend @NitishKumar has taken the right decision, at the right time & in the right direction to break ties. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind!"

He tagged a few Opposition leaders in the tweet as well such as Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor, Mamata Banerjee, Yashwant Sinha, and Prithviraj Chavan.

Nitish Kumar had taken oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Aug 10, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the Mahagathbandhan government.

The Grand Alliance at present comprises seven parties -- JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPIML(L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM, which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-member assembly.