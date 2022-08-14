New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (August 14, 2022) said with the initiative of installing 500 high mast national flags across the national capital, Delhi has become the "City of Tricolours". The Kejriwal government celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence with ‘Har Haath Tiranga’ event organized at Tyagraj Stadium in Delhi.

"Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country," he said while speaking at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The chief minister also asked everyone to pledge to make India the number 1 country in the world.

''Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So let's take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi CM further said that his government has distributed tricolours to 25 lakh school children and people in every nook and corner of the national capital.

(With agency inputs)