Shallow fog likely on Monday morning in Delhi; Air quality remains poor

New Delhi: It was a sunny and pleasant Sunday in the national capital as the maximum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather is likely on Monday with shallow fog in the morning and clear sky through the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 25 and 6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday morning, several parts of the city witnessed dense fog and the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) read 284 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad stood at 294, Ghaziabad 336, Greater Noida 258, Gurgaon 238 and Noida 256, it said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while the maximum settled at 19.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season''s average.

On Thursday, Delhi saw its maximum temperature go down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month of February in 19 years. On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

