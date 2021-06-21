Sharad Pawar calls meet of Opposition leaders on June 22

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister`s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, opposition leaders in Delhi are scheduled to hold a meet at Sharad Pawar`s residence on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Before this meeting, Sharad Pawar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor, second time in ten days. The buzz is that Kishor-Pawar meet may be a part of larger schme of things in view of next general elections and aimed at uniting like-minded parties.

Though the agenda for the opposition parties meet is unclear, but it`s in the backdrop of the Prime Minister`s meeting on J&K. The invitation has been extended to 15 opposition parties, but a few of them so far have confirmed participation. The Congress is not yet said yes to the meet.

It would be interesting to see whether Congress will attend the meet or not. Till the afternoon on Monday, there was no confirmation from the Congress but 7 parties have confirmed participation for the meet.

The NCP has called meet of its own national office bearers on Tuesday morning, ahead of the opposition parties meet.

