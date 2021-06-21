हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Minister Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar calls meet of Opposition leaders on June 22

The NCP has called meet of its own national office bearers on Tuesday morning, ahead of the opposition parties meet.

Sharad Pawar calls meet of Opposition leaders on June 22
File photo

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister`s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, opposition leaders in Delhi are scheduled to hold a meet at Sharad Pawar`s residence on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Before this meeting, Sharad Pawar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor, second time in ten days. The buzz is that Kishor-Pawar meet may be a part of larger schme of things in view of next general elections and aimed at uniting like-minded parties.

Though the agenda for the opposition parties meet is unclear, but it`s in the backdrop of the Prime Minister`s meeting on J&K. The invitation has been extended to 15 opposition parties, but a few of them so far have confirmed participation. The Congress is not yet said yes to the meet.

It would be interesting to see whether Congress will attend the meet or not. Till the afternoon on Monday, there was no confirmation from the Congress but 7 parties have confirmed participation for the meet.

The NCP has called meet of its own national office bearers on Tuesday morning, ahead of the opposition parties meet.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Minister Sharad Pawarelection strategist Prashant Kishorenitish kumar on prashant kishore
Next
Story

Karnataka relaxes lockdown in 6 more districts including Bengaluru Rural, hotels and gyms open, malls stay shut

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Hustle and bustle of tourists rise in the valleys of Kashmir as COVID norms ease