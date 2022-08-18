NewsIndia
NCP

Sharad Pawar's NCP attacks BJP over Nitin Gadkari's ouster from key panel: 'When you pose challenge to...'

Nitin Gadkari was dropped along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the BJP Parliamentary Board.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:11 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sharad Pawar's NCP attacks BJP over Nitin Gadkari's ouster from key panel: 'When you pose challenge to...'

New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party Wednesday took a dig at the BJP over Union minister Nitin Gadkari's ouster from its parliamentary board, saying the party removed him from the panel due to his rising stature as an "astute politician".

"When your calibre and capabilities grow and you pose a challenge to the higher ups the BJP downsizes you. The tainted get upgraded?," NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto said on Twitter.

Gadkari, an outspoken leader who enjoys good relations with leaders across the political spectrum, was dropped along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the BJP Parliamentary Board.

"Nitin Gadkari ji not included in BJP's Parliamentary Board shows that his stature as an astute politician has grown leaps and bounds," Crasto said on Twitter.

The exclusion of the two leaders from the BJP's top decision making body was seen as an indication of their diminishing political stock.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, perceived as Gadkari's rivals, was included in the BJP Central Election Committee.

Last month, Gadkari had said he sometimes felt like quitting politics as there is more to life.

He also lamented that politics, nowadays, was more about staying in power than being a vehicle for social cha

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?