हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor apologises after his caption on selfie with six women MPs sparks row

"Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work?" Tharoor had written while posting a a selfie with Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani.

Shashi Tharoor apologises after his caption on selfie with six women MPs sparks row
Photo: Twitter/@ShashiTharoor

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday (November 29, 2021) tendered an apology after his selfie with six women MPs with the caption "Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work?" triggered a controversy with many rights activists and women organisations accusing him of "sexism".

In his defence, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that the "whole selfie thing" was done at the women MPs' initiative in "great good humour and it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit".

While attending the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Tharoor took to his official social media handles and posted a selfie with Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani.

"Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning," he wrote. 

His caption then stirred controversy with many accusing him of "sexism" and "objectification".

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said that Shashi Tharoor is demeaning their contribution to Parliament and politics by making them an object of attraction. 

"Stop objectifying women in parliament," she added.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed the Congress leader and said that no woman in the country should be reduced to just about her looks.

"A large number of people will feel very discomforted by an attempt by Mr Tharoor, I think it may be an innocuous or subconscious attempt, indeed he has reduced, particularly our women MPs who contribute a great deal in the nation-building process, just to their looks," he was quoted as saying by PTI news agency. 

After the backlash, Tharoor apologised and said, "I am sorry some people are offended but I was happy to be roped into this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is."

TMC MP Mauhua Moitra also defended Tharoor and said, "Not surprised that a bunch of ugly trolls attacking Shashi Tharoor on a non-issue to detract attention from this non-attractive government's decision to not allow a discussion on the farm act repeal."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shashi TharoorLok SabhaParliamentsexism
Next
Story

Winter Session, Day 2: More fireworks likely, 12 suspended MPs to meet Rajya Sabha chairman today

Must Watch

PT23M25S

DNA: Recruitment exam stuck in corruption in UP