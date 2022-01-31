Shashi Tharoor takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, says 'O Mitron' far more dangerous than Omicron

New Delhi: In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor on Monday (January 31, 2022) said that 'O Mitron' is far more dangerous than the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said, "Far more dangerous than Omicron is “O Mitron”! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no “milder variant” of this virus."

His tweet came minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the start of the Parliament's Budget session.

"True that polls affect sessions and debates. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for an entire year and therefore, it is very important," Modi had said.

"The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity there would be in the coming year to take the country to new economic heights," he had said.

The Prime Minister had also called for discussions with an open mind to help take the country on the path to development swiftly.

Tharoor's comments also come in the backdrop of the recent New York Times report which claimed that India bought Pegasus spyware as part of a USD 2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.

Earlier when asked about the issue, Tharoor, who is also the chairman of the parliamentary panel on communications and information technology, had said that the government has chosen not to be responsive to the IT Committee about Pegasus, and the stand was taken by a number of BJP members - not to permit a quorum when the issue was to be discussed - has also meant that the Committee has made no headway in establishing the facts.

"The Supreme Court is pursuing the matter and I wish it well. If our government has used Pegasus in the manner alleged it would be a very grave threat to our democracy," Tharoor had said.

The media report had said that Pegasus and a missile system were the "centerpieces" of a roughly USD 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017.

It is noteworthy that an international investigative consortium had claimed last year that many Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were potentially targeted by the software.

