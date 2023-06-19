Shillong Teer Result June 19 For First And Second Round Out Soon

New Delhi: The names of the winners of the Shilong Teer Lottery, is a unique game played in Meghalaya, will be aanounced soon. Those who have bought tickets for the Shillong Teer game on June 19 will be able to check the the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official site meghalayateer.com.

Shilong Teer Lottery Result Time

The Shillong Teer lottery game winners of the first and second rounds are announced around 4 pm and 5 pm every day. If you have bought, you can check Shillong Teer lottery results on the official website meghalayateer.com. In case you are waiting for the results, you can check the official site between 4 pm and 5 pm to see the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds.

What Is Shillong Teer Lottery Game

Shillong Teer is a legal game unlike most of the lottery games in India. It is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Shillong Teer is played on weekdays i.e from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, people in Shillong and other towns of Meghalaya visit churches for prayer

Here's How You Can Participate In Shillong Teer Lottery Game

Indiavidual people can participate in Shillong Teer is a lottery by purchasing tickets priced from Rs 1 to Rs 100. Ticket sales begin at 10 am from Monday to Saturday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot in the first and second rounds by 50 archers at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively, within two minutes each. There are over 5,000 ticket booking counters across 11 districts of Meghalaya.