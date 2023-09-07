Shillong Teer Result Today 07.09.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the number of arrows shot determines the winner. Meghalayateer.com has the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the September 7 competition. Winners in the Shillong Teer Lottery Game are chosen by properly predicting the number of Arrows shot in a day. This lottery game consists of two rounds. Tickets for both rounds are available through Teer Betting Centres between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Results are announced at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sundays reserved for church visits. Unlike other lotteries in India, the game is lawful and governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which consists of 12 clubs, organizes the game.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to check

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery may be seen at sarkariexam.com. If you cannot wait for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased. Sales start at 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has about 5,000 ticket counters distributed across 11 districts.