Punjab assembly elections 2022

Shiromani Akali Dal, once a formidable force in Punjab, fights to survive after poll debacle

The SAD(B)which had bagged 56 seats in 2012 assembly election came down to 15 seats in 2017 and further shrunk to its lowest tally of 3 in 2022 assembly elections even its most ‘seasoned’ and ‘experienced’ candidates saw the face of defeat. 

Image credit: ANI

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD -B) – a familial force, once a dominant Panthic force in Punjab polity, the Parkash Singh Badal led Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) s now struggling for its very survival with its tally plummeting to just three seats which even forced the Sikh high priest to intervene and gave a call to all the splinter Akali factions to join under the aegis of Akal Takht while the prominent opposition Akali factions have sought riddance of SAD from Badal clan. 

To much surprise of Sikh leadership, the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh in his message said that the decimation of SAD was not only threatening to Sikhs but to the whole nation. Giving an example of  Sikh’s contribution to India’s struggle, Giani Harpreet Singh gave a call to all the SAD factions to discard their egos.

“This is the time when all the Sikh groups should gather under the aegis of Akal Takht for the revival of SAD which is not just a political party but an ideology and this ideology have to survive,” said the officiating Jathedar. 

One of the prominent Akali faction SAD(Delhi) led by Paramjit Singh Sarna has even announced to hold a meeting of Sikh bodies as well as Sikh intelligential to contemplate over the present situation of SAD after its humiliating defeat on hands of AAP. “We will also invite the Jathedar of Akal Takht to lead us and he has to act unbiased for the sake of SAD” said Sarna. 

Sarna said after the announcement of the Punjab assembly election results on March 10 he was in touch with several Sikh bodies, Sikh religious personalities, intellectuals, industrialists, businessmen, etc. to sit together and make a decision for the revival of SAD.  

President of Manjit Singh GK led Jag Aasra Guru Ott (JAGO) has even floated the idea of the formation of a Federation to collectively take up the Sikh issues. Like Sarna, he also preferred getting the SAD rid of the Badal family.

“They (Badal’s) have transformed a Panthic party into a familial party which is the main reason for people’s disenchantment from them which led to its complete rout in Punjab”. 

