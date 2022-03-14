Parkash Singh Badal's 1st comments after losing from Lambi

Parkash Singh Badal, four-time former Chief Minister and one of the senior-most politicians in the country, has opened up on his shocking defeat and party's dismal performance in the recently concluded Punjab elections. Badal, known as Nelson Mandela of Indian politics, said that "such things keep happening in politics" and "he'll continue to fight for people of Punjab."

Badal was handed a shocking defeat by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gurmeet Singh Khundia. While Khundia got 66,313 votes, Badal received 54,917 votes.

"I bow my head before the people's mandate," Badal said.

"After Emergency, we won all the seats. So such things happen in politics," he added.

Badal's party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), too suffered its worst-ever defeat in Punjab in its 102 year history. The party could only win three seats out of 117.

Gurmeet Khudian's stunning show against Badal

No one had even dreamed about what 59-year-old Gurmeet Singh Khudian of Aam Aadmi Party has done to the political history of Parkash Singh Badal, the biggest leader of Akali Dal called Baba Bodh and Nelson Mandela in the politics of Punjab and the country. He trounced Punjab's heavyweight leader and five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal in his own stronghold, Lambi.

Gurmeet is the son of former MP Late Jagdev Singh Khudian. Even before the elections, the seat was being considered as a hot seat. The victory of SAD's veteran politician Parkash Singh Badal was being considered as a surety. But on the contrary, Gurmeet Khudian defeated him by more than 11 thousand votes.