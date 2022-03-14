Encouraged with Punjab win, AAP enters Bengal politics, to contest Panchayat election

New Delhi: After achieving a tremendous victory in the 2022 assembly election in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now ready to set foot in West Bengal politics.

The AAP on Monday announced that it will be contesting the 2023 Panchayat elections in West Bengal and has already begun campaigning for the same, reported ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2023 Panchayat elections in West Bengal. On the instructions of the party high command, its local unit has already started its campaign. AAP held a rally in Kolkata on 13th March: Sanjoy Basu, Incharge, AAP, West Bengal — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2023 Panchayat elections in West Bengal. On the instructions of the party high command, its local unit has already started its campaign. AAP held a rally in Kolkata on March 13, Sanjoy Basu, Incharge, AAP, West Bengal told ANI.

The announcement comes after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party gained a sweeping win in Punjab scoring 92 out of 117 seats.

The part has also decided to contest the Assembly election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh following the electoral mandate in Punjab.

To set foot in Himachal Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday held a grand road show in poll-bound state. The event was headed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted in West Bengal over the killings of two councilors.

The BJP on Monday demanded answers from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio, over the killings of two TMC and Congress councillors on the previous day.

Congress councillor Tapan Kandu and TMC councillor Anupam Dutta were on Sunday evening shot dead in separate incidents in Purulia's Jhalda and Panihati in North 24 Parganas district respectively.

During Zero Hour, Siliguri's BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded answers from Banerjee over the incidents, following which saffron party legislators staged a walkout from the House.

Live TV