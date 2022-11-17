Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: HANG her killer PUBLICLY, demands Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut has demanded that Aftab Amin Poonawalla – the killer of Shraddha Walkar – should be hanged publicly to send a strong message to those who commit such horrendous crimes against women. "The killer of Shraddha Walkar should be hanged publicly and our girls should be alert while trusting any person. People might call it love Jihad but our girls are dying," said Raut.

"In such cases law cannot do anything. It has to be dealt with by the society as a whole," Raut added.

Raut’s remarks came at a time when Delhi and Mumbai Police continue to search for the victim’s remaining body parts and look for more evidence in the Shraddha Walker murder case. The 26-year-old girl, a call-centre employee from Mumbai was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla, in the national capital on May 18. Aftab Amin Poonawala had allegedly strangulated Walker to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital, according to his confession before the Delhi Police.

Earlier, Delhi Police, which is probing the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, took the DNA samples of Shraddha`s father Vikas Walker so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched. According to top sources of Delhi Police, about 10-13 bones have been recovered from the forest.

They have been sent to the forensic lab to find out whether the bones belonged to Shraddha or those of an animal. As the investigators dig deeper into the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi Police have found blood stains in the kitchen of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla`s flat in Delhi`s Chhatarpur.

The blood samples have been sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is. Sources said Police are also scanning the CCTV to find out whom Aftab was meeting these days.

"A lot of work has to be done. The weapon, Shraddha`s head and mobile phone are yet to be traced. The clothes worn by Aftab and Shraddha on the day of the murder have not been found. These clothes were thrown in a garbage-moving vehicle," sources said.

Delhi Police recovered a bag of Shraddha in Aftab`s house, which has her belongings. The bag has to be now identified with Shraddha`s family. Delhi Police had applied for the Narco test of the Aftab on Saturday but till now no permission has been granted by the Court, sources said.

Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha`s father. Aftab had attempted to dupe the police of Delhi and Mumbai in the initial days of the investigation.

Aftab had tried to hide the murder of Shraddha by removing any physical evidence, however, he had left the digital evidence that the police traced to reach the truth of the case.

When Delhi Police initiated the investigation, Aftab had told the police that Shraddha had left the house on May 22 (Shraddha was killed on May 18), after a fight. He said that she had only carried her phone with herself and had left her belongings in his flat. He claimed that she was unreachable and he had not come in contact with her since then, according to the police sources.

(With Agency Inputs)