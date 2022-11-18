Shraddha Walker Murder Case: EXPLOSIVE revelation! ‘Aftab tried killing her before’

New Delhi: The gruesome Mehrauli murder case has taken another turn as Shraddha Walker’s friend, Rahul Rai, revealed to the media her living conditions with Aftab and disclosed that Poonawalla used drugs and beat her. In his statement, Rai also mentioned that he helped her file an FIR in 2020 after she reached out to him for getting beaten by Aftab. Rai said that he took Shraddha home. After filing the FIR, the police officer suggested detaining Aftab but she denied saying “such things happen in a relationship.”

In 2020 we all helped her in filing FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beats her...we took her home. The police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation but she said such things happen in a relationship: Rahul Rai, Shraddha's Friend pic.twitter.com/VVdfWUF0t2 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

“The next day police called her to the police station, where she said that she is scared of getting murdered as he has already tried to kill her before and had beaten her multiple times. Aftab locks her at home, has another affair and talks to other girls. She mentioned Aftab uses drugs,” Rahul said.

After pursuing Walker for some time trying to help her, she asked Rahul and her other friends not to worry as “such things happen”. Rahul said that he never came in contact with her ever since.

Also Read: Shraddha Walkar Murder case: Aftab Amin Poonawalla sat next to her body and smoked marijuana whole night- Sources

Also Read: Delhi Murder Case: Police to take Aftab Poonawalla to places he visited with Shraddha Walkar

A day after a Delhi court extended the police custody of Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the horrific Shraddha Murder case, Delhi police officials are making efforts to retrieve chats of Aftab with Shraddha, and others during the period of the crime.

Officials sources associated with the technical investigation cell of the Delhi police claimed that the Delhi Police is trying to retrieve chats of Aftab with Shraddha and others during the period of crime. The police may also request social networking and messaging application platforms used by the accused, to share chat details, they said. Telecom operators will be written to, in order to trace the past locations of Shraddha and Aftab`s cell phones, before and after May 18 - the day of the murder, they said.

Also Read: Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: HANG her killer PUBLICLY, demands Shiv Sena

The accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla was on Thursday produced before a Delhi court through video conferencing after five days of custody. The court extended his police custody for another five days.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha`s father Vikas Walker.

(With Agency Inputs)