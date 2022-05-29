New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday (May 29, 2022) condoled the death of its Punjab candidate Sidhu Moose Wala and called it a "terrible shock". Taking to Twitter, Congress' official handle said that "the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab and a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party and the entire nation."

"Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the tweet said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed that he is "deeply shocked and saddened" by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist Sidhu Moosewala.

"My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world, he said in a tweet.

Moose Wala was seriously injured after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. Moose Wala, 27, was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

He was then taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Sidhu Moose Wala had unsuccessfully fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly election.