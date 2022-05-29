हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidhu Moosewala

BREAKING: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa days after security withdrawn

Moosewala's security was cut down by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Saturday (May 28). Moosewala had four police gunmen on his security, out of which two were withdrawn.  

BREAKING: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa days after security withdrawn
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: In an big breaking news, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was on Sunday (May 29) shot dead in diring by unidentified assilants at Punjab's Mansa district. At least three people, including the noted singer were injured in the firing incident that took place in Jawaharke village in Mansa on Sunday afternoon. They were immediately rushed to a nearest hospital in Mansa, where Sidhu was declared dead by the doctors. 

Moosewala's security was cut down by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Saturday (May 28). Moosewala had four police gunmen on his security, out of which two were withdrawn.  

Sidhu Moosewala had contested the 2022 Punjab general assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa but was defeated by the AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over corruption charges.

On April 11, 2022 Sidhu released a new song titled 'Scapegoat' in which he laments his failure in the recent state assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the popular singer called the voters of Punjab 'gaddar' (traitors) in the song for making AAP win. 

AAP also claimed that Moose Wala's song perpetuates the Congress' 'anti-Punjab' mentality and has demanded an answer from the party's newly appointed state unit president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on whether he endorsed the singer's views.

