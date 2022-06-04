हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidhu Moosewala murder

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Parents of slain singer to meet Amit Shah today in Chandigarh

Moosewala's father had written a letter to Shah, demanding a probe into his son's killing by a central agency. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest.

Pic: IANS

Chandigarh: Singer-actor-turned-politician Shubhadeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala's parents will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh today (Saturday, June 4) evening, as per IANS reports. A day earlier, Moosewala's father wrote a letter to Shah, demanding a probe into his son's killing by a central agency. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest. "Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district.

The Chief Minister said Moosewala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity. He said his untimely and tragic death has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular. Earlier, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met the family of Moosewala in Mansa to condole the death of the singer.

Moosewala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in the jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police a day before his murder on a temporary basis. A day after he was killed, CM Mann announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe his brutal killing. Sidhu Moosewala's cremation took place on his agricultural land and his body was taken on his favourite tractor.

 

