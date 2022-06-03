Mansa (Punjab): Days after his shocking murder, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the house of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security was deployed outside the residence of Moosewala. Moosewala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in the jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Watch - Mann visits Sidhu Moosewala's home:

#WATCH Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his residence in Mansa Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May pic.twitter.com/ZwUnHPW9X6 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

A few people held a protest against the Punjab Police in Mansa on Friday for allegedly stopping them from entering the Moosa village by deploying heavy security ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visit. However, the police stated that no one was being stopped from entering the village. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurpreet Singh, who reached Moosewala's house ahead of Mann's visit, also faced protest. The protesters also raised slogans against the state government. "Our cars are being stopped from entering the village. Our relatives' vehicles are not being allowed to enter," a villager claimed. Senior officials of the administration and the police reached the spot of protest to calm down the situation. On Thursday, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met the family of Moosewala in Mansa to condole the death of the singer.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police a day before his murder on a temporary basis. A day after he was killed, CM Mann announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe his brutal killing. Sidhu Moosewala's cremation took place on his agricultural land and his body was taken on his favourite tractor.