Sitaram Yechury's Death: Following the death of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday, reactions poured in from across party lines mourning the death of the veteran leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of the CPI (M) stalwart, calling him a "leading light of the Left." He said that his thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour.

Yechury, 72, breathed his last on Thursday afternoon after battling pneumonia. He was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). In a post on X, PM Modi said that Yechury had the ability to connect across the political spectrum, and he made a mark as an effective parliamentarian.

"Saddened by the passing away of Sitaram Yechury Ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum. He also made a mark as an effective parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum. He also made a mark as an effective Parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour.… pic.twitter.com/Cp8NYNlwSB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2024

Expressing grief over Yechury's death, President Droupadi Murmu said that the CPI(M) General Secretary had a distinct and influential voice. "Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party lines. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Shri Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 12, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the passing of the CPI(M) leader is a loss to the political sphere. "Saddened to hear about the passing of General Secretary of the CPI (M) and former Rajya Sabha MP, Sitaram Yechury Ji. His demise is a loss to the political sphere. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May God give them the strength to endure this difficult time," Shah said.

Saddened to hear about the passing of General Secretary of the CPI (M) and former Rajya Sabha MP, Sitaram Yechury Ji. His demise is a loss to the political sphere. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May God give them the strength to endure this… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 12, 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on X said that Yechury was a friend with whom he had several interactions. "Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechuri. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation. He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!" he said.

Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sitaram Yechuri. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation.



He was also my friend with whom I… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 12, 2024

Expressing grief over the CPI (M) leader's death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the country has lost a leader who dedicated his life to a cause to protect the interests of labourers, farmers, and the common man. He hailed his commitment to his party and the values he brought to politics.

"The country has lost a leader who dedicated his life to a cause to protect the interests of labourers, farmers, and the common man. His devotion to his party and an honest commitment to the values will always be considered ideal in politics. I express my tributes to Yechury for consistently maintaining personal relationships despite political differences," Shinde said in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Yechury, calling it a loss to national politics. "Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Banerjee posted on X.

Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics.



I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 12, 2024

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also took to their respective X handles to condole Yechury's demise. "A stalwart of the Marxist Communist Party has passed away today. Senior communist leader Sitaram Yechury's life has come to an end. His work as a significant voice among left-wing parties in India will always be remembered. Serving as the General Secretary of the CPI-M party for two consecutive terms was made possible by his vast experience. This loss can be considered the greatest for left-wing ideology. With Yechury's passing, the voice of laborers, workers, and farmers' rights has been lost. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Sitaram Yechury," Pawar said in a post on X in Marathi.

Thackeray said Yechury's five decade long political career was filled with struggle, and this was not the age for him to go. "This was not the age for Sitaram Yechury to go. He struggled in politics for five decades. His journey, which began with student movements, ended with him becoming the General Secretary of the Communist Party. Yechury was an excellent orator, a scholar of economics, a leader who never compromised on principles, a calm and pleasant face in the leftist movement. He would meet and speak freely at India alliance meetings. He was beloved by all political parties. His sudden passing is shocking. Humble tributes to him," the former Maharashtr CM said in a post on X in Marathi.