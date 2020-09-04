Situation alog LAC slightly tensed, jawans ready to deal with all challenges: Army chief General MM Naravane

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Ladakh, said on Friday (September 4), that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is slightly tensed adding that precautionary deployment have been done considering the safety of the forces.

"The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security & integrity remain safeguarded," Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was quoted as saying by ANI on the current situation at the Ladakh.

"I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," he added.

"The jawans are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they're fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate that our officers & men are the finest in the world and will make not only the Army but also the nation proud," he added.

On September 4, Naravane carried out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the eastern Ladakh region, days after China made fresh attempts to change the status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake triggering further escalation in tensions, military sources said.