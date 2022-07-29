New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her for his objectionable remark. In a letter to the President, Chowdhury said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a ''slip of the tongue.'' "I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue,” he said in the letter.

"I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the President.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu over "Rashtrapatni" remark.



"...I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," reads his letter.

While talking to reporters during their protest at Vijay Chowk on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word 'rashtrapatni" for President Murmu that creating a row with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Chowdhury’s apology came a day after he said that “there is no question of apologising as he had mistakenly referred to President Droupadi Murmu as Rashtrapatni.”

Attacking the ruling BJP for blowing up the issue, Chowdhury said, " I am waiting for BJP to term me terrorist and arrest me under UAPA. They want to become champions of tribals but hide how murders are happening. Laws brought under Sonia Gandhi are being changed. They are working against tribals."

"I can`t even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?" Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I am waiting for BJP to term me terrorist & arrest me under UAPA.They want to become champions of tribals, but hide how murders are happening. Laws brought under Sonia Gandhi are being changed. They are working against tribals," says Cong MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"India`s President, whoever it is, a Brahmin or tribal a Rashtrapati is a Rashtrapati. It is a post of great honour and prestige. Yesterday, when reporters asked me during a protest at Vijay Chock where we are headed, I said - We are going to the Rashtrapati`s house, to meet with the Rashtrapati. Suddenly, once, Rashtrapatni slipped out of my mouth. That is because, in the past few days, there has been so much discussion over Rashtrapati and Rashtrapatni. Suddenly, just one time, only once, it came out by default," he had said in a video in his defence on Twitter and accusing the BJP of making too much out of a slip.

BJP MPs demanded an apology from Congress on Lok Sabha MP Adhir Chowdhury`s `Rashtrapatni` remark against President Droupadi Murmu. In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani said the Congress should apologise in Parliament, and on the streets of India, to every citizen of India.

Observing that the remarks made are extremely derogatory, sexist and condemnable, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter, the press note from NCW stated. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) met in Parliament House today.