NewsIndia
BIHAR POLITICS

'Slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' coming from Bihar': Akhilesh Yadav mocks BJP after Nitish Kumar ends alliance

Bihar politics updates: Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation from the Bihar Chief Ministerial post. He then visited RJD's Tejashvi Yadav's residence.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has chimed in on the Bihar political crisis
  • He made a sarcastic jibe at the BJP with a reference to the Quit India movement
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today submitted his resignation to Governor Faghu Chauhan

Trending Photos

'Slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' coming from Bihar': Akhilesh Yadav mocks BJP after Nitish Kumar ends alliance

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has chimed in on the Bihar political crisis involving JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and BJP's break-up. He made a sarcastic jibe at the BJP with a reference to the Quit India movement which was launched on Aug 8. He said, similar to how Indians shouted the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo', now Bihar is chanting the slogan, 'BJP Bhagaon'. 

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP."

 

Also Read: Bihar: Nitish Kumar submits resignation to Governor, breaks alliance with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today submitted his resignation to Governor Faghu Chauhan, hours after announing  a break-up of alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party. The JDU chief, according to sources, will soon stake claim to power along with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal. In the new set-up, Tejashwi Yadav is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister.

While announcing break-up of alliance, Nitish Kumar had said: "It's a collective call to leave the NDA"

Also Read: Bihar political crisis: RJD set to return to picture after BJP-Nitish Kumar break-up

Earlier, in the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported chief minister Kumar`s decision and said that they were with him. They also asserted that they will continue to support Kumar in his decision.

According to sources, many JD(U) legislators told chief minister Kumar in today`s meeting that the alliance with the BJP had weakened them since 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!