New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has chimed in on the Bihar political crisis involving JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and BJP's break-up. He made a sarcastic jibe at the BJP with a reference to the Quit India movement which was launched on Aug 8. He said, similar to how Indians shouted the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo', now Bihar is chanting the slogan, 'BJP Bhagaon'.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today submitted his resignation to Governor Faghu Chauhan, hours after announing a break-up of alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party. The JDU chief, according to sources, will soon stake claim to power along with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal. In the new set-up, Tejashwi Yadav is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister.

While announcing break-up of alliance, Nitish Kumar had said: "It's a collective call to leave the NDA"

Earlier, in the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported chief minister Kumar`s decision and said that they were with him. They also asserted that they will continue to support Kumar in his decision.

According to sources, many JD(U) legislators told chief minister Kumar in today`s meeting that the alliance with the BJP had weakened them since 2020.

