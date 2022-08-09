Patna: Is it over between the BJP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar? Amid speculation of a split between the NDA alliance in Bihar, Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is all set to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan today at 4 pm, at Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, the BJP will hold a meeting at 5 pm. Also amid rumours of a rift with the BJP, it also seems that RJD will be back I alliance with te JD(U). Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Sonali Acharya had tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to: "Prepare for the upcoming coronation, lantern bearers". The lantern is the symbol of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was founded by Lalu.

Earlier in the day, MLAs and leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal met at the residence of Rabri Devi, wife of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Tuesday. The meeting of the RJD was convened by its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the son of Lalu Yadav also saw leaders of the CPI-ML and Congress - part of Mahagathbandhan, the grand Opposition alliance in the state - attending.

Singh, once considered a close aide of Nitish Kumar had announced his exit from the party after being served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption. The RJD-led Opposition in the state has meanwhile said that it will welcome any re-alignment in Bihar`s ruling coalition without the BJP.

"For a long time, the people of Bihar had been wanting the government with BJP to go and a people's government to be formed. The BJP which has captured the Parliament wanted to do the same in the Bihar assembly but we will not let their intentions succeed. We will support the overthrow of the BJP from power," said Mahboob Alam, MLA of the CPI (ML). Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said "There seems to be a situation of instability and in such a situation then definitely something will come out. The Central government has been using the central agencies. The situation has never been right for the past one year."

The Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani had earlier said that the BJP is indulging in politics of finishing its own alliance partners in many states. "It tried to break the JD(U) but Kumar took action. Earlier too, it did politics through Chirag Paswan. It's better to take timely action," Sahani said.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had also called a meeting at his official residence of members of both houses of Parliament and the state legislature. JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar were seen arriving at the residence of the Chief Minister.

The RJD had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 Assembly elections in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats- BJP won 74, the JD(U) bagged 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party got 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) bagged 4 seats.