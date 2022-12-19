Hours after Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajai Rai said that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Amethi seat in 2024 and it's the desire of all party workers, Union Minister and Amethi Lok Sabha MP Smriti Irani said that she is ready for the contest and asked whether she should consider it final that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the seat in 2024.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, heard that you have announced to contest from Amethi in 2024 in an indecent manner through one of your provincial leaders. So can I take it for sure that you will contest from Amethi? Won't you flee to another seat? Won't you get afraid? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter," said Irani in a Hindi tweet.

सुना है @RahulGandhi जी आपने अपने किसी प्रांतीय नेता से अभद्र तरीके से 2024 में अमेठी से लड़ने की घोषणा करवाई है।



तो क्या आपका अमेठी से लड़ना पक्का समझूँ? दूसरी सीट पर तो नहीं भागेंगे? डरेंगे तो नहीं???



PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic goons a new speechwriter. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 19, 2022

It may be noted that Ajai Rai also made a sexist remark against Irani. Addressing the press, he said, "Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, they contested on this seat (Amethi). They carried out developmental works including setting up of many factories including BHEL....Now more than half of the factories are lying closed, Smriti Irani only comes and leaves after giving 'latke-jhatke'."

It may be recalled that Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi was also contesting from the Wayanad seat from where he won the parliamentary polls.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala has also slammed Rai for his remarks. "Rahul Gandhi loyalist Ajay Rai makes shocking “latke jhatke” comment on Smriti Irani ji. This is not a Sanyog - it is a prayog sponsored by first family to take political revenge because Smriti ji defeated the dynast - Congress even insulted 1st Woman Adivasi President," said Poonawala.