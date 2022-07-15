Some people don't want peace, prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday (July 15) alleged that some people are not happy with the peaceful atmosphere, tourism boom and round-the-clock development in the union territory and are making continuous efforts to provoke security forces in a bid to fuel street protests. “These people make continuous efforts to provoke security forces to commit a mistake that can set base for street protests. However, our forces are alert and working hard for peace and will foil all anti-peace plans,” the LG said.

He said that J&K is on the path of huge development and in the years ahead the region will emerge as a model place in the country in terms of development and investment. “Kashmir will also host the G-20 summit which will give a big push to J&K’s investments,” Sinha said.

Later talking to reporters, the LG Sinha said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal intervention, J&K is working on district export plans and in the next five years. J&K will get a big push on the export front and the UT’s export potential is all set to increase.

Manoj Sinha was speaking at the launch of District Export Plans at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.