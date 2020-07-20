Son stabs mother to death in Delhi's Madangir, smears her blood on his face and body

In a shocking incident, a ruthless son stabbed his mother to death on Monday in Madangir area of the national capital and smeared her blood on his face and body. The son, identified as 22-year-old Sagar, repeatedly stabbed his mother, 45-year-old Anjali, with a knife until her scream had subsided, according to the neighbours.

The landlord reported the incident to the Delhi Police who came to the spot and arrested the accused son. The police is investigating the case. The incident has left the locals stunned.

The mother-son duo lived on rent on the second floor of a house in Madangir. According to neighbours, both of them were quite calm and did not like to meet anyone. At around 12 noon, the neighbours claimed that they heard ghastly noises from their room. There was chaos in the neighbourhood and people got scared of the eerie voice.

When the neighbours and the landlord looked in the room, the son had a sharp knife in his hand with which he had attacked his mother many times. The neighbours told the Delhi Police about this frightening and shocking incident but the Delhi Police arrived quite late citing narrow streets.

By the time the police arrived and the mother was stabbed so many times that she died on the way to the hospital, according to the neighbours. The police arrived on the occasion and were left stunned at the shocking incident, there were so many injuries on the mother's body that there was blood everywhere. The police had to wrap her with a sheet.

The mother and son had come to live in the house just ahead of the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. The son worked as a DJ in a nightclub. This incident has shocked the people of the entire area.

The motive of the incident is yet to be ascertained. At present, the entire case has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station and the body has been sent to AIIMS for postmortem. The Delhi Police is continuously questioning the son.