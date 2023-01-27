Sonam Wangchuk Continues 'Climate Fast' To Save Ladakh, Posts Another Video Urging PM Modi To Intervene

NEW DELHI: Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a five-day 'Climate Fast' to save Ladakh, posted another video on Friday in which he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the concerned authorities to allow him to go to Khardungla which has been blocked due to heavy snowfall. In his latest video, Wangchuk informed that he has been denied permission to go to Khardungla partly due to heavy snowfall and partly due to the reluctance of the local authorities, citing the threat to his life.

Wangchuk, an engineer by profession, posted a 2.16-minute long video in which he confirmed that he is continuing with his fast on day two on the rooftop of the Hial campus as the Khardungla pass is blocked due to heavy snowfall.

“AFTER THE 1st DAY OF MY #ClimateFast FOR LADAKH... Still on rooftop as roads were blocked & I've been denied permission to get to #KHARDUNGLA More later... #SaveLadakh @350 @UNFCCC @UNEP #ilivesimply @narendramodi @LeoDiCaprio,” he tweeted.

“If that is the case, then South Kulu, the base of Khardungla has all facilities of security and health and I should be allowed to go there. I am requesting again to them formally to permit me to (go) Khardungla base if not top,” he said.

Through the video, he also expressed his gratitude to the people for their enormous support to his 'Climate Fast' for saving Ladakh and the dying Himalayan Glaciers. He said that he is doing the fast to do all he can to save Ladakh, the Himalayan Glaciers, and its ecology and sought the urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and local J&K leaders on the issue.

Wangchuk also pressed them to hold immediate talks to discuss safeguarding the region under the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution.

"This is an urgent appeal from Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh (in the Indian Himalayas) to the people of India and the world to help protect the environmentally sensitive region of Ladakh. He appeals to the Prime Minister of India to intervene and safeguard this fragile ecosystem under the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution," a video posted on YouTube earlier read.

"ALL IS NOT WELL in Ladakh! In my latest video, I appeal to @narendramodi ji to intervene & give safeguards to eco-fragile Ladakh. To draw the attention of Govt & the world I plan to sit on a 5-day #ClimateFast from 26 Jan at Khardungla pass at 18000ft -40 °C," he had said in a previous Tweet.

Wangchuk, while talking to ANI, also expressed that he wants his message to reach PM Modi and the people on Republic Day, for which he would sit on a five-day fast at the Khardungla Pass.