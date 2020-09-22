हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood turns messiah again, this time for 26-yr-old Bihar girl suffering from tumor

Sood who is currently helping scores of countrymen coming from the underprivileged section began his journey in philanthropy by arranging safe road travel for migrant travels stuck in various parts of the country to reach their native places.   

File Photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is being hailed as the 'messiah' for his philanthropy work, has done it again. This time, he has come forward to help a girl from Bihar's Ara - Divya, who was suffering from tumor in the pancreas.

Divya's sister Neha had tagged the actor on social media and informed him about her illness. She wrote that her sister is in a poor health condition and is in a dire need of surgery. She wrote that due to lockdown, her sister couldn't get operated on the allotted date at Delhi AIIMS. She requested Sood to help them arrange a date for her surgery at AIIMS, saying 'we don't want anything else.'

Replying to Neha's message, Sonu Sood wrote, "Your sister is my sister. Arrangements have been made at a hospital and it is my responsibility to take care of her health."
On the initiative of Sonu Sood, Divya was successfully operated forHypoechoic mass in the pancreas (abdominal pain) at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Her condition is said to be stable following the surgery.

Sood who is currently helping scores of countrymen coming from the underprivileged section began his journey in philanthropy by arranging safe road travel for migrant travels stuck in various parts of the country to reach their native places. 

He later launched a job portal for migrant labourers by collaborating with several employment providers. 
 

 

Sonu Sood
India and Israel sign MoU to accelerate innovation and technology cooperation
