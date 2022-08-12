SSC Constable GD result 2021 declared for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in, check here
SSC GD Constable PET/PST results 2021 are now available on the official website - ssc.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check result.
Trending Photos
SSC GD Constable Results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the SSC GD Constable result 2021 for PET/PST today, August 12. Candidates can now check their SSC GD Constable PET/PST results 2021 on the official website - ssc.nic.in.
Here's how to download SSC GD Constable 2021 result for PET/PST
- Visit the Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.nic.in
- On the home page, click on “Result tab
- lick on the link for SSC GD result 2021 for PET/PST
- SSC GD Constable PET/PST result 2021 PDF will open.
- Check details and download the result
SSC GD constable PET/PST result 2021 Direct Link
Candidates qualified in SSC GD PET/ PST 2021 have been considered for short-listing for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Qualified candidates will be able to download the SSC GD 2022 call letters for the DME by the Nodal CAPF on their website - crpf.gov.in. A total of 92877 candidates have qualified in the SSC GD PET/PST, out of which a total of 10071 Female candidates and .82806 Male candidates.
Live Tv
More Stories