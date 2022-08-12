NewsIndia
SSC CONSTABLE GD RESULT

SSC Constable GD result 2021 declared for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC GD Constable PET/PST results 2021 are now available on the official website - ssc.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

    SSC Constable GD result 2021 declared for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in, check here

    SSC GD Constable Results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the SSC GD Constable result 2021 for PET/PST today, August 12. Candidates can now check their SSC GD Constable PET/PST results 2021 on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

    Here's how to download SSC GD Constable 2021 result for PET/PST

    1. Visit the Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.nic.in
    2. On the home page, click on  “Result tab
    3. lick on the link for SSC GD result 2021 for PET/PST 
    4. SSC GD Constable PET/PST result 2021 PDF will open.
    5. Check details and download the result

    SSC GD constable PET/PST result 2021 Direct Link

    Candidates qualified in SSC GD PET/ PST 2021 have been considered for short-listing for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).  Qualified candidates will be able to download the SSC GD 2022 call letters for the DME by the Nodal CAPF on their website - crpf.gov.in. A total of 92877 candidates have qualified in the SSC GD PET/PST, out of which a total of 10071 Female candidates and .82806 Male candidates.

     

    Live Tv

    SSC Constable GD ResultSSC resultsConstable (GD) ResultsSSC Constable GD Result 2021ssc.nic.in

    Trending news