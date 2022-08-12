SSC GD Constable Results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the SSC GD Constable result 2021 for PET/PST today, August 12. Candidates can now check their SSC GD Constable PET/PST results 2021 on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

Here's how to download SSC GD Constable 2021 result for PET/PST

Visit the Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.nic.in On the home page, click on “Result tab lick on the link for SSC GD result 2021 for PET/PST SSC GD Constable PET/PST result 2021 PDF will open. Check details and download the result

Candidates qualified in SSC GD PET/ PST 2021 have been considered for short-listing for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Qualified candidates will be able to download the SSC GD 2022 call letters for the DME by the Nodal CAPF on their website - crpf.gov.in. A total of 92877 candidates have qualified in the SSC GD PET/PST, out of which a total of 10071 Female candidates and .82806 Male candidates.