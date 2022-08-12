NewsIndia
NEET

One Nation One Exam? UGC's proposal to merge NEET, JEE into CUET

The UGC has sent out a proposal to merge the NEET, one of the single largest entrance exam for medical courses and JEE into Common University Entrance Test, CUET which is introduced this year,

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

One Nation One Exam? UGC's proposal to merge NEET, JEE into CUET

New Delhi: According to the latest media reports, the University Grants Commission, UGC has sent a proposal that would merge the NEET and JEE Main exam in CUET (Common University Entrance Test) making it one entrance test for all. 

Talking to the TOI,  UGC Chairman, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the commission is working on a proposal that would integrate the separate entrance examinations for medical and engineering into the CUET.  UGC chairman also added that there is no reason why a student should appear for separate examinations for proving proficiency in same subjects.

Professor Kumar informed TOI that a committee has also been formed to analyse the possibility of merging JEE, NEET and CUET.  ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Courses students can get in with NEET Results other than MBBS

"The proposal is, can we integrate all these entrance examinations so that our students are not subjected to multiple entrance examinations base don the same knowledge base? The students should have one single entrance examination, but multiple opportunities to apply among the disciplines," Kumar told TOI.

“Students who would like to go into engineering, their marks in mathematics, physics, chemistry can be used as a ranking list and similarly for medicine,” he added.

Why merging NEET and JEE in CUET

According to UGC, one entrance examination for all ill simplify the logistics of the  National Testing Agency, NTA, which conducts all the examination and students will not have to manage their exam dates and exam centres which is the case right now.

NEET, JEE Merger- One nation one exam

 

As per the propasal only one entrance examination for all the JEE NEET and CUET will be conducted in CBT mode, twice a year. If accepted, students might have the chance of appearing for the examination once in say May – June (after the boards) and another in December. 

At present, students have to appear for NEET for medical and dental education, JEE Main for admission to engineering courses and CUET for admission to degree courses in science, humanities and commerce in various universities.

 

Live Tv

NEETJEEUGCNTAneet.nta.nicinjeemain.nta.nic.inNEET JEE mergerNEET 2023JEE 2023CUET

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections