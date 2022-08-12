One Nation One Exam? UGC's proposal to merge NEET, JEE into CUET

New Delhi: According to the latest media reports, the University Grants Commission, UGC has sent a proposal that would merge the NEET and JEE Main exam in CUET (Common University Entrance Test) making it one entrance test for all.

Talking to the TOI, UGC Chairman, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the commission is working on a proposal that would integrate the separate entrance examinations for medical and engineering into the CUET. UGC chairman also added that there is no reason why a student should appear for separate examinations for proving proficiency in same subjects.

Professor Kumar informed TOI that a committee has also been formed to analyse the possibility of merging JEE, NEET and CUET. ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Courses students can get in with NEET Results other than MBBS

"The proposal is, can we integrate all these entrance examinations so that our students are not subjected to multiple entrance examinations base don the same knowledge base? The students should have one single entrance examination, but multiple opportunities to apply among the disciplines," Kumar told TOI.

“Students who would like to go into engineering, their marks in mathematics, physics, chemistry can be used as a ranking list and similarly for medicine,” he added.

Why merging NEET and JEE in CUET

According to UGC, one entrance examination for all ill simplify the logistics of the National Testing Agency, NTA, which conducts all the examination and students will not have to manage their exam dates and exam centres which is the case right now.

NEET, JEE Merger- One nation one exam

As per the propasal only one entrance examination for all the JEE NEET and CUET will be conducted in CBT mode, twice a year. If accepted, students might have the chance of appearing for the examination once in say May – June (after the boards) and another in December.

At present, students have to appear for NEET for medical and dental education, JEE Main for admission to engineering courses and CUET for admission to degree courses in science, humanities and commerce in various universities.