SSC Scam: 'New Recruitment is not possible, UNLESS...': Mamata Banerjee plays 'Pass the Ball' with opposition in a unique STYLE

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again 'fired' at the opposition over the illegal recruitment case in the education sector in the state of West Bengal. The winter session is currently going on in the state assembly. On Thursday morning, the Chief Minister appeared in the Legislative Assembly. While addressing a question related to rationing in the session, she said to the opposition, "Knocks the court's door at the drop of a hat. So new recruitment is not possible unless the opposition understands this." At the same time, she claimed that the government is running out of money to fight the case in court.

Trinamool, the ruling party of the state, is uncomfortable with the involvement of several high-ranking officials of the education administration, including the former education minister of the state, Partha Chatterjee, in the recruitment-corruption scam case. The opposition parties in the state are trying to take the tone of opposition to the maximum height. The leader of the opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, often talks about going to court on various corruption charges in the state. Apart from that, the matter of appointment of teachers in the state is now under the jurisdiction of the court. Central investigative agencies like CBI and the ED are investigating the illegal recruitment process on the orders of the court. The state administration often faces court reprimands during hearings in these cases.

Also Read: 'If CHOP is not sold, sell DHOP': Mithun Chakraborty hits Mamata Banerjee amid Bengal Panchayat Election

In view of these instances, this statement by the Chief Minister is considered to be quite indicative. The ruling party wants to go on a counterattack by refuting all the allegations of the opposition both in the party and in the administration. Earlier, however, the Chief Minister had instigated the opposition's link in the recruitment corruption case. She also brought up the topic of former BJP president Dilip Ghosh. However, she did not name the BJP MP from Kharagpur. While visiting Jhargram, in response to questions from reporters, she said, 'Someone's document was found in Arpita Mukhopadhyay's house. Then he was arrested. Did right. But why was the BJP leader's document found in the house of such a fraudster? In this case, why would that leader not be arrested?"

Incidentally, the documents of Dilip's house were recovered from the house of 'middleman' Prasanna Roy, caught in the recruitment corruption case. According to sources, Dilip bought land in South 24 Parganas from a person named Shouvik Majumdar. That document is found in Prasanna's house. Dilip himself, however, did not deny the purchase of the house.