topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE

'If CHOP is not sold, sell DHOP': Mithun Chakraborty hits Mamata Banerjee amid Bengal Panchayat Election

Panchayat Election 2022: Mithun attended the BJP's panchayat workers' conference at Ladhurka in Purulia on Wednesday. While talking with BJP workers-supporters, he also heard complaints of scarcity. But whatever the subject, Mithun always targeted Mamata Banerjee and the ruling party.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mithun Chakraborty held a public meeting in Purulia on Wednesday.
  • The Bollywood superstar attacked the ruling TMC government with harsh words.
  • Mithun Chakraborty directly targeted Trinamool (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Trending Photos

'If CHOP is not sold, sell DHOP': Mithun Chakraborty hits Mamata Banerjee amid Bengal Panchayat Election

Mithun Chakraborty held a public meeting in Purulia on Wednesday. And from there, the Bollywood superstar attacked the ruling TMC government with harsh words. Mithun directly targeted Trinamool (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. During the workers' conference, a BJP worker asked, "My chops are not being sold. There is no work, so what should I do? Didi said to sell chops...", before he could finish, Mithun stopped him and said, "This time I will say one thing. I am not demeaning anyone. If the chop is not sold, then sell dhop (telling a lie). It will work. This is what is trending in West Bengal now."

Mithun attended the BJP's panchayat workers' conference at Ladhurka in Purulia on Wednesday. While talking with BJP workers-supporters, he also heard complaints of scarcity. But whatever the subject, Mithun always targeted Mamata and the ruling party. Sometimes he explained the reason for withholding the state money, sometimes he mocked the state on the issue of unemployment. However, Mamata Banerjee's top minister, Sovandeb Chatterjee, made a mockery of Mithun's arrival a day earlier. He said, "We have seen that a lot. No matter whether the name is Mithun or else, we will win the panchayat elections. We are not afraid of Mithun. Many big leaders, prime ministers, chief ministers of other states came in 202. They could not do anything."

Mamata and the Trinamool leadership have been complaining for a long time that the central government is withholding state money, 100 days work money due to GST. The BJP countered that the money will not be given until the state spends are fully accounted for. BJP workers complained of not getting houses under Awas Yojana. In response, Mithun said, "the Prime Minister has given a lot of money for this housing scheme. It comes from Delhi to West Bengal. It has a name in the bank. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But where did the money go? Here they have already put a poster on it! Bangla Awas Yojana! The Center is saying, give an account first. The money had been withheld for some time. It is the government's money. It is the public's money. It is your money, my money."

Live Tv

Mamata BanerjeeMithun ChakrabortyPanchayat Election 2022TMCBengal BJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America
DNA Video
DNA: Why did the iPhone makers get angry in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Those who beautified Gujarat, how much their fortunes improved?