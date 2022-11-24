'If CHOP is not sold, sell DHOP': Mithun Chakraborty hits Mamata Banerjee amid Bengal Panchayat Election

Mithun Chakraborty held a public meeting in Purulia on Wednesday. And from there, the Bollywood superstar attacked the ruling TMC government with harsh words. Mithun directly targeted Trinamool (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. During the workers' conference, a BJP worker asked, "My chops are not being sold. There is no work, so what should I do? Didi said to sell chops...", before he could finish, Mithun stopped him and said, "This time I will say one thing. I am not demeaning anyone. If the chop is not sold, then sell dhop (telling a lie). It will work. This is what is trending in West Bengal now."

Mithun attended the BJP's panchayat workers' conference at Ladhurka in Purulia on Wednesday. While talking with BJP workers-supporters, he also heard complaints of scarcity. But whatever the subject, Mithun always targeted Mamata and the ruling party. Sometimes he explained the reason for withholding the state money, sometimes he mocked the state on the issue of unemployment. However, Mamata Banerjee's top minister, Sovandeb Chatterjee, made a mockery of Mithun's arrival a day earlier. He said, "We have seen that a lot. No matter whether the name is Mithun or else, we will win the panchayat elections. We are not afraid of Mithun. Many big leaders, prime ministers, chief ministers of other states came in 202. They could not do anything."

Mamata and the Trinamool leadership have been complaining for a long time that the central government is withholding state money, 100 days work money due to GST. The BJP countered that the money will not be given until the state spends are fully accounted for. BJP workers complained of not getting houses under Awas Yojana. In response, Mithun said, "the Prime Minister has given a lot of money for this housing scheme. It comes from Delhi to West Bengal. It has a name in the bank. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But where did the money go? Here they have already put a poster on it! Bangla Awas Yojana! The Center is saying, give an account first. The money had been withheld for some time. It is the government's money. It is the public's money. It is your money, my money."