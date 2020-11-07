हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GB Pant Engineering College

Students of GB Pant college call off hunger strike against non-inclusion in IPU admission process

The students began the hunger strike on Tuesday and called it off on Saturday after their health condition started deteriorating. They had been protesting outside Vikas Sadan in north Delhi.

Students of GB Pant college call off hunger strike against non-inclusion in IPU admission process

New Delhi: Five students of GB Pant Engineering College, who were on a hunger strike against non-inclusion of the institute in the admission counselling of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University this year, called off the fast on Saturday morning.

The students began the hunger strike on Tuesday. They had been protesting outside Vikas Sadan in north Delhi.

"The condition of the students was not good. They also have to appear for their exam so they have called off their fast. However, we will begin a relay hunger strike with different students," one of the agitating students said.

In March last year, the Delhi Cabinet approved the construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic at Okhla Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of over Rs 520 crore.

However, there has been no official word on the college's non-inclusion in the counselling process for admission, other than the announcement of plans to make it part of the yet-to-be-established Delhi Skills University.

Tags:
GB Pant Engineering CollegeGB Pant College protestIPU admission
Next
Story

CBSE may change the schedule for Class 10, 12 board exams, here's why
  • 84,62,080Confirmed
  • 1,25,562Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45S

Afghanistan air strike killed 10 Talibani terrorists