UPSC Success Story: From CRPF To Income Tax Officer To IPS, Tanu Shree Raises Bar For Excellence

New Delhi: IPS Tanu Shree's accomplishments serve as a compelling illustration that, regardless of one's current level of success, there are always new heights to reach and endless opportunities for further advancement. In 2014, Tanu Shree embarked on her path to public service by becoming an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Despite this significant achievement, she chose not to settle and set her sights on a more challenging goal: cracking the UPSC exams. After rigorous preparation, she appeared for the exams in 2016, and in May 2017, her dream came true as she joined the IPS cadre. Tanu Shree's journey continued with training at the prestigious Police Academy in Hyderabad.

She attributes her success to the guiding light and unwavering motivation provided by her parents. Even after her marriage in 2015, she efficiently managed her household responsibilities while achieving her goals, making her parents, Subodh Kumar and Neelam Prasad, immensely proud. Her father, Subodh Kumar, himself a former DIG, served as a role model for her.

Tanu Shree's educational journey began in the Motihari district of Bihar and continued as she followed her father's postings, attending various institutions along the way. She completed her Class 12 education at DAV Public School in Bokaro. Later, she relocated to Delhi for competitive exam preparations, combining coaching with rigorous self-study. Her elder sister, Manu Shree, who is a CRPF commandant, played a pivotal role in motivating and encouraging her throughout her journey.

In conclusion, Tanu Shree's remarkable transition from the CRPF to the Income Tax Department and finally to the coveted position of an IPS officer is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support of her family. Her journey is an inspiring tale of determination and achievement, deserving of admiration and respect.