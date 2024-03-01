Success Story: Meet Gade Sai Lenin, Who Bagged 5 Government Jobs, One After Another All By Self Study, No Coaching

New Delhi: In India, the dream of landing a government job holds sway over the aspirations of many, promising not just stability but also a reliable source of income to support livelihoods.

Gade Sai Lenin, originating from the quaint town of Godavarikhani nestled in the Peddapalli district of Telangana, stands as a beacon of exceptional achievement in this regard. His journey is a testament to relentless perseverance and an unwavering commitment to securing government employment, which has not only brought him personal success but also serves as a guiding light for countless young individuals striving to carve out their destinies.

Remarkably, Sai Lenin's tale isn't one of merely clinching a solitary government position, but rather a saga of triumphant conquests, as he clinched an impressive tally of five government jobs. What sets his feat apart is the fact that he accomplished this remarkable feat without the crutch of coaching institutes, showcasing an indomitable spirit and a self-reliant approach that has inspired many.

Following the completion of his undergraduate studies in engineering, Sai Lenin's journey took a pivotal turn when he aced the GATE exam, securing admission to the prestigious M.Tech program at IIT Hyderabad. Despite this remarkable achievement, when the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) unfurled opportunities in various government departments, Sai Lenin made the bold decision to forgo his enrollment at IIT and return to his roots to prepare for competitive exams.

Sai Lenin's odyssey commenced in December 2022 with his initial triumph as a junior assistant at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), all the while diligently preparing for the UPSC CSE examinations. With unwavering determination fueling his efforts, he continued to scale new heights in the realm of government employment.

In October 2023, he clinched the eighth rank in the Assistant Executive Engineer examination, a testament to his academic prowess and dedication. Similarly, in September 2023, he emerged victorious in the management trainee test at Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, securing a coveted position. His accolades didn't stop there; in July 2023, he added the role of polytechnic lecturer to his list of accomplishments. Most recently, in October, his exemplary performance in the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector results earned him an impressive 12th rank.

One might wonder how Sai Lenin managed to navigate the intricate terrain of competitive exams sans the guidance of coaching institutes. His secret lies in the creation of a dedicated study space within his home, where he would immerse himself tirelessly, day and night, in pursuit of his ambitions. Throughout his journey, the unwavering support and encouragement of his parents, Gade Sammaiya and Nirmala, served as pillars of strength, reinforcing his resolve to achieve greatness.

Reflecting on his journey, Sai Lenin remarked, "In the past, people relied on coaching institutes to clarify doubts about subjects. However, with mobile phones accessible to us 24/7, every doubt can now be addressed instantly... Dedication and hard work inevitably lead to significant rewards." His story stands as a testament to the power of self-belief, perseverance, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence.