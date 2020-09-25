Supreme Court rejects plea seeking postponement of Bihar Assembly poll due to COVID-19

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission on India to postpone Bihar assembly election which is to be scheduled in October and November.

The plea had asserted that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and worsening flood situation in Bihar the election to the state assembly should be deferred.

The plea was filed by one Rastravadi Janta Party, a registered political party through its President Anil Bharati which sought a direction to the central poll panel “to postpone the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election which is scheduled to be held in the month of October- November“.

Meanwhile, the ECI will hold a press conference in Delhi today (September 25) to announce the dates for the Bihar election which is expected to be held in the month of November.

The EC has convened a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

The top court had earlier on August 28 junked a similar petition saying that it cannot be a ground and moreover, the Election Commission will consider everything before taking any decision.