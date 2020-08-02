हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, claims he is under 'Bollywood mafia' pressure

In a direct attack on the Maharashtra government for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case,  Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday (August 1) said that Maharashtra Chief Minister is under pressure from 'Bollywood mafia' to save those involved in Sushant's death. Modi claimed that the "Bollywood mafia" is patronised by Congress, which is an alliance partner in Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, claims he is under &#039;Bollywood mafia&#039; pressure

In a direct attack on the Maharashtra government for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case,  Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday (August 1) said that Maharashtra Chief Minister is under pressure from 'Bollywood mafia' to save those involved in Sushant's death. Modi claimed that the "Bollywood mafia" is patronised by Congress, which is an alliance partner in Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Bollywood mafia which is under the patronage of Congress. Which is why he is trying to save those responsible in the Sushant case," tweeted Sushil Modi.

Modi also slammed the Mumbai police of trying to obstruct Bihar police from carrying out a a fair probe in Sushant's case. It may be recalled that on July 31, the Bihar Deputy CM had demanded that the probe in Sushant death case should be handed over to the CBI. "Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Saturday said that a team of Bihar Police, which is currently in Mumbai to probe the case, has failed to "locate" the main accused Rhea Chakraborty. Pandey added that Bihar Police is probing this case on the basis and it is possible some more senior officials would be sent to Mumbai from Patna to assist the team present there.

Several political leaders have been making statements on the mysterious death case of Sushant, pressing for a CBI probe to ensure a fair probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and several celebrities have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushil ModiUddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

Nepal to send revised map to India in August amid rising boundary issues
  • 16,95,988Confirmed
  • 36,511Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Once again, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will take stock of preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir