Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, claims he is under 'Bollywood mafia' pressure

In a direct attack on the Maharashtra government for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday (August 1) said that Maharashtra Chief Minister is under pressure from 'Bollywood mafia' to save those involved in Sushant's death. Modi claimed that the "Bollywood mafia" is patronised by Congress, which is an alliance partner in Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Bollywood mafia which is under the patronage of Congress. Which is why he is trying to save those responsible in the Sushant case," tweeted Sushil Modi.

उद्धव ठाकरे कांग्रेस-संपोषित बालीवुड माफिया के दबाव में हैं, इसलिए सुशांत मामले में जिम्मेदार सभी तत्वों को बचाने पर तुले हैं। कांग्रेस बिहार की जनता को क्या मुँह दिखायेगी? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 1, 2020

Modi also slammed the Mumbai police of trying to obstruct Bihar police from carrying out a a fair probe in Sushant's case. It may be recalled that on July 31, the Bihar Deputy CM had demanded that the probe in Sushant death case should be handed over to the CBI. "Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," he had tweeted.

अब बिहार के बेटे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की जांच के लिए पहुंची बिहार पुलिस को मुम्बई पुलिस का सहयोग नहीं मिल रहा है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Saturday said that a team of Bihar Police, which is currently in Mumbai to probe the case, has failed to "locate" the main accused Rhea Chakraborty. Pandey added that Bihar Police is probing this case on the basis and it is possible some more senior officials would be sent to Mumbai from Patna to assist the team present there.

Several political leaders have been making statements on the mysterious death case of Sushant, pressing for a CBI probe to ensure a fair probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and several celebrities have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.